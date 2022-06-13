NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,418 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

