NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 396.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.