NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $333.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

