NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 13,595 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,940,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOON opened at $14.90 on Monday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

