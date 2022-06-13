NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 8,555 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

