NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXR. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.