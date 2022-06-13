NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

