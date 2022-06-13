NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $63.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

