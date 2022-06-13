NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.