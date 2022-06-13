NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $52.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

