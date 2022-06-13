NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,279,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Globant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $193.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

