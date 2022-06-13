NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 77,062 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $5,333,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

