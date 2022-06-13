NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in State Street by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 217,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 206,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

