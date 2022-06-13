NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 498 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.