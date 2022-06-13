NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TNF LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

IYE stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

