NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.21 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

