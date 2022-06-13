NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 578 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

