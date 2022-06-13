NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

GTEK stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

