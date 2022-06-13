Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson stock opened at $207.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

