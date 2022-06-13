Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Nucor by 870.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

NYSE NUE opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

