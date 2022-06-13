PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.10 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

