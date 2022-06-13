Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,488 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

