Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 340,579 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

