Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,692 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter.

PJAN stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

