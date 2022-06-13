Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,463 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

