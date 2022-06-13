Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 792,227 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WISH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 690,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 923,665 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.37. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WISH shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

In other news, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $140,710.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,487,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,226. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.