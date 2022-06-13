Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cambium Networks worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Cambium Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

