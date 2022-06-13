Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340,579 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,111,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

