Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Sierra Wireless Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.