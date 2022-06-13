Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 112,687 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 258,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.