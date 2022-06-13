Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 20,488 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

