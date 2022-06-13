Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 226,860 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,860 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $74,751,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $53,365,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

