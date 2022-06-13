Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 685,369 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,369 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Ceragon Networks worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNT opened at $1.73 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

