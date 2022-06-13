Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $97.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

