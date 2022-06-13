Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,494 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

