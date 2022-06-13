Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

