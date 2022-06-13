Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 491.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,814 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

NYSE:TREX opened at $59.51 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.