Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,025 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

