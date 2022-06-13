Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 87,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.87 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

