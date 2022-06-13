Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.