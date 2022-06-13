Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

