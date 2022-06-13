Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $813.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.40, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

