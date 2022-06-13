Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

