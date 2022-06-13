Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth about $490,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $29.57 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

