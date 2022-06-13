Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at about $330,000.

PJUL stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

