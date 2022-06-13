Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 793,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 592,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

