Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

ADTN stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $905.42 million, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

