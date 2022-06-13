Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $905.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.26. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

