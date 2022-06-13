Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,208 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ozon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ozon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ozon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ozon ( NASDAQ:OZON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.26 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.