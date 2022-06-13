Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $79,315.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,487,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,226. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

